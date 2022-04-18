Short Interest in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Grows By 31.2%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Suzano stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. Suzano has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 71.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Suzano will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Suzano’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,409,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,623,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Suzano by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Suzano by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 271,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Suzano by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,473 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Suzano by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 620,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 90,890 shares during the period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

