Short Interest in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Increases By 33.3%

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SVFB opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 825,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after buying an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 363.6% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 105.0% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 488,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 92,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 368,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 65,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

