Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Grows By 27.5%

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,346,000 after acquiring an additional 142,576 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $1,741,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 511.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 42,820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HQH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 160,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,329. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $28.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

