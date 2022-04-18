Short Interest in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Drops By 23.1%

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,800 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 630,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Teleflex stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $332.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,929,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.