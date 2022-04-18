Short Interest in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Declines By 26.4%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE BA traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.94. 5,144,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,851,530. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.36. Boeing has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $258.40. The stock has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 47.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $235.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.20.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

