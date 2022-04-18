Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Rises By 30.4%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS TLLTF opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. TILT has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.59.
About TILT
