Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Rises By 30.4%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS TLLTF opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. TILT has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.59.

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company engages in the production, cultivation, extraction, and sale of cannabis products; manufacture and distribution of electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems; and focuses on greenhouse cultivation and CO2 extraction.

