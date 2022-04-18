Short Interest in Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Grows By 33.4%

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,800 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the March 15th total of 320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Timberline Resources stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. Timberline Resources has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral prospects in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

