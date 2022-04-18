Short Interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Expands By 30.0%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,500 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 408,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:UK opened at $0.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37. Ucommune International has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.08.

Shares of Ucommune International are going to reverse split on Friday, April 22nd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 22nd.

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

