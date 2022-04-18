Short Interest in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Decreases By 23.1%

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ULBI stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.41 million, a P/E ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULBI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 54,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $243,756.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 57,930 shares of company stock valued at $259,213 in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ultralife by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 101,747 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultralife by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ultralife by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ultralife by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 30.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

