Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Grows By 31.9%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 366.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 402,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,336,000 after acquiring an additional 125,307 shares in the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000.

Shares of VGIT opened at $61.63 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

