Short Interest in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Drops By 22.2%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CID opened at $32.75 on Monday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $34.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CID. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 121.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter.

