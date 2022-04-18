Short Interest in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Drops By 22.2%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CID opened at $32.75 on Monday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $34.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%.
