Short Interest in Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Grows By 31.2%

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,749,900 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 2,857,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,785.7 days.

Shares of VBIZF stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. Viva Biotech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

Viva Biotech Company Profile

Viva Biotech Holdings, an investment holding company, provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company provides EFS, gene-to-protein and gene-to-structure, medicinal chemistry, in vitro pharmacology, membrane protein targeted drug discovery, and antibody discovery services, as well as Viva Engine, a platform for lead discovery.

