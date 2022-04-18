Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Decreases By 21.4%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 380,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,681 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 34.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 169,820 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,489 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $405,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,113,684 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 200,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 17.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD opened at $7.57 on Monday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $9.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

