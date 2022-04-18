Short Interest in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Declines By 21.6%

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,370,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 38,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.87.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.