Short Interest in Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Increases By 29.2%

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
OTCMKTS:WNARF opened at $2.80 on Monday. Western Areas has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.
Western Areas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Areas (WNARF)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Areas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Areas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.