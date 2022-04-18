Short Interest in Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Increases By 29.2%

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS:WNARF opened at $2.80 on Monday. Western Areas has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

Western Areas Company Profile

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

