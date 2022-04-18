Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Grows By 31.2%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of HYZD opened at $21.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $23.01.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
