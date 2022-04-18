Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Grows By 31.2%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HYZD opened at $21.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 176,635 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 397.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 449,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 358,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 11.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter.

