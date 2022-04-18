Short Interest in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Increases By 30.0%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,126. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.80. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WWW. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

