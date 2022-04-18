Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Increases By 28.6%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,035,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WXXWY stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. WuXi Biologics has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

