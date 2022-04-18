Short Interest in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Increases By 30.9%

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Xperi stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. Xperi has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $214.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xperi will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPER. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.