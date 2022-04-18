Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Drops By 21.8%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

YARIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 482.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.00.

OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $28.51 on Monday. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA (Get Rating)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

