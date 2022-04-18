Short Interest in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Increases By 29.3%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,860,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 15,360,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NYSE ZH traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $1.87. 111,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,904,278. Zhihu has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. The company had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zhihu will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Zhihu by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,991,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,126 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,722,000. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 4th quarter valued at $9,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 607,192 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,133,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.48.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

