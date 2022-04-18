ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) and CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Financial Survey

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) and CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

61.1% of ShotSpotter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ShotSpotter and CCC Intelligent Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter 0 2 4 0 2.67 CCC Intelligent Solutions 1 2 1 0 2.00

ShotSpotter currently has a consensus target price of $45.75, indicating a potential upside of 52.25%. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.70%. Given ShotSpotter’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ShotSpotter is more favorable than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ShotSpotter and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter $58.15 million 6.27 -$4.43 million ($0.37) -81.21 CCC Intelligent Solutions $688.29 million 8.37 -$248.92 million N/A N/A

ShotSpotter has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares ShotSpotter and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter -7.62% -6.92% -3.64% CCC Intelligent Solutions N/A 10.21% 4.59%

ShotSpotter Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, corporate campuses, big-box retail, malls, and key infrastructure or transportation centers to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities of a outdoor gunfire incident and saving minutes for first responders to arrive. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter Investigate, a cloud-based investigative platform to help law enforcement agencies modernize every phase of an investigation and accelerate case work with easy-to-use software tools. Further, it provides ShotSpotter Labs, a technology to adapt and extend commercial technology to address significant wildlife and environmental issues. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others. The company offers CCC Insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC AI and analytics, and CCC casualty; CCC Repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC Other Ecosystem solutions, comprising CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC lender solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC International solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

