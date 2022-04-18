Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in March

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Siegfried stock remained flat at $$859.25 on Monday. Siegfried has a 12 month low of $810.00 and a 12 month high of $859.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $818.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $870.59.
About Siegfried
