Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in March

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Siegfried stock remained flat at $$859.25 on Monday. Siegfried has a 12 month low of $810.00 and a 12 month high of $859.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $818.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $870.59.

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling injectables, ophthalmics, and inhalative products.

