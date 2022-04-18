Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives $71.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMMNY shares. Societe Generale raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Siemens Healthineers to €71.00 ($77.17) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $38.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63.

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers (Get Rating)

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.