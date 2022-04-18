Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIEN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Sientra alerts:

SIEN stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $124.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.99. Sientra has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 865.36% and a negative net margin of 112.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sientra by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sientra by 3,231.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 41.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.