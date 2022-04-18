Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIER. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $14,129,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $7,082,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,966,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $13,621,000. 1.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIER opened at $9.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85. Sierra Lake Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

