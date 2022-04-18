Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.63. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.67.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLAB stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,210. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $120.15 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.86.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

