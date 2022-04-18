Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,700 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 882,300 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 371,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 62.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 52.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SBTX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.14. 1,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,713. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jonestrading downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.35.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.