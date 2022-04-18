SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $645.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.64. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $40.37.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $518,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,081. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 443.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 193,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1,248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth $2,734,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 72,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

