Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Given a C$6.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) has been given a C$6.50 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$8.10 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of TSE:SVM traded up C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$4.91. The company had a trading volume of 356,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,166. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.95 and a 1 year high of C$8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$869.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59.

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$74.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$73.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$47,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$397,684.35. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $63,135 over the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

