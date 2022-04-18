Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SSD opened at $105.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.29. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $102.41 and a 12-month high of $141.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $382,215. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $677,130,000 after acquiring an additional 53,795 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,093 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 128.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 47.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

