Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,379,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 9,527,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,628.8 days.

Singapore Airlines stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844. Singapore Airlines has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

