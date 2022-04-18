Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives $5.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIOX. SVB Leerink cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIOX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 161,102 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 388,383 shares during the period.

Shares of SIOX stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

