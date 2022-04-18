Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Sirius XM by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

