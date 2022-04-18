Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.
Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.
In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Sirius XM by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.
About Sirius XM (Get Rating)
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
