Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) PT Lowered to $80.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $111.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

NYSE SKY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.88. 2,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,485. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.99. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $85.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

