Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $175.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SWKS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $117.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $117.65 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,782,100. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.1% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.1% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 236.4% in the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 23,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 50.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.