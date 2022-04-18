Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives C$5.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOT.UN. CIBC decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE SOT.UN opened at C$5.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$412.09 million and a P/E ratio of 8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.07. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$5.48.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

