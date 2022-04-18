Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Bank of America

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,376. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $125.89.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

