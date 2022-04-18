Sleep Number (SNBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Sleep Number has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.300-$0.400 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $6.776-$7.084 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sleep Number to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $49.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $125.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Sleep Number by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sleep Number by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

