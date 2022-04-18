SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 8,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SLM stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. SLM has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

In related news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $296,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in SLM by 221.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,550,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,241 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 85,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,917,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

