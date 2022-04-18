SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Downgraded by Stephens

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. SLM has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in SLM by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About SLM (Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.