SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 97.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.9%.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $755.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLRC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 24,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 78.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.