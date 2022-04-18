SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS SMTGY remained flat at $$4.55 during trading hours on Monday. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

