SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS SMTGY remained flat at $$4.55 during trading hours on Monday. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

