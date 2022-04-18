SmartFinancial (SMBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SmartFinancial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $24.98 on Monday. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $421.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

SMBK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,206,000 after purchasing an additional 139,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 490.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

