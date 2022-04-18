Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.0 days.

SWDAF remained flat at $$37.24 during mid-day trading on Monday. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $50.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €44.50 ($48.37) to €44.00 ($47.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

