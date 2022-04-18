Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Sol-Gel Technologies had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLGL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.19. 24,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,468. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $15.31.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

