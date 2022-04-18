Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 178.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,504. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $146.60 million, a P/E ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Sol-Gel Technologies had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

