Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Short Interest Update

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,200 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 192,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.3 days.

SLSSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Solaris Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

SLSSF traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.88. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960. Solaris Resources has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

