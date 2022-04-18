SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

SWI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SWI stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,807. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,089,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,552,000 after purchasing an additional 134,227 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,074,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,434,000 after acquiring an additional 166,654 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,744,000 after acquiring an additional 954,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 70,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 49,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.