Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in March

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 216,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 130.9 days.

SKHCF opened at $26.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56. Sonic Healthcare has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $34.42.

About Sonic Healthcare (Get Rating)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

Read More

